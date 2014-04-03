Buzz Aldrin On Tinkering With The Bounds Of What’s Possible

The start of the space age hinged on uninhibited innovation, collaboration, leadership, and careful planning. Over the course of my career, the space program has grown tremendously, and what made that possible is applicable outside the industry.

These four things–innovation, collaboration, leadership, and careful planning–that were so essential for decades of exploration and inspiration are crucial to the success of any project, and the lack of any one of them could be detrimental to our success as a society in moving forward.

In today’s world, we are constantly readjusting and tinkering with the bounds of what is possible. I’m a huge advocate of people coming together to exchange ideas–whether it’s for personal interests or to act on a larger agenda. The ease of communication today makes this almost effortless.

Talented, creative thinkers and skilled doers spread across vast distances can now come together instantly to advance projects and speed the process of innovation in virtually every industry.

In education, for example, communications and collaboration technologies help children experience the world in ways that were unimaginable decades ago. To sustain our innovative thinking into the future, we need to continue developing technologies that provide future generations with a well-rounded education in science, math, technology, and the arts.

It is important to remember, however, that without strong leadership and the support of a large number of people who will drive the integration of ideas and follow through needed to transform ideas into real progress, we can very easily end up in a standstill.