A Sweet Museum For Kids Inspired By Candy

Fact: Kids love candy. So when designing a building that’s aimed at children, you should definitely, definitely make it look like candy.

Sports, a Los Angeles-based design collaborative, harnessed the sweet pull of candy in a proposal for a new children’s museum in Louisville, Kentucky. The design didn’t make the final cut in the competition that inspired it, which called for a general-interest museum for kids ages two to 13, but the project, called “The Sweetness,” is a clever and colorful take on the typical self-serious museum design.

The concept was inspired by a host of classic sticky and gummy candies. The shape of the floor plan looks like a Dot pinched together in the middle. The exhibit spaces are arranged like ringed layers of salt water taffy, and the museum’s different programs are set up to overlap slightly in certain spaces, like the gradual color transitions of gummy worms. The bright hues chosen for the walls were inspired by jelly beans, with a little bit of the transparency of gummy bears, and the texture is based on that of fruit-shaped snacks.

“[T]he focus of The Sweetness is to create a novel architectural expression of fun, delight, and amusement by exploring something children find irresistible,” the designers write. “Unlike other children’s museums that simply use literal interpretations of objects children find interesting (dinosaurs, airplanes, etc.) into the architecture, the project leverages the qualities and characteristics latent in candy as a precedent for architectural expressions.”

On the other hand, maybe parents wouldn’t want to take their children to a place where every single aspect of the building is a reminder to beg for more sugary treats. Just looking at this place is enough to make a kid strive for a sugar high.

