The Creative Case For Stuff

Rick Barrack, the chief creative officer at the branding firm CBX and the man responsible for Duane Reade’s successful redesign , believes that a life lived entirely through a screen is one that’s probably short on genuine creative output. Which is why at CBX, it’s all about the tactile. The objects around his team, Barrack says, help them dream up new directions and identities for their clients’ products. CBX’s office, he says, is “built around the spirit of theatrics” that has gone as far as filling a room full of sand to re-create the feel of a beach. Here, he shares his creative case for stuff.

This conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

“One of the areas that we find really important, particularly in this day and age of the computer and social media and such, we find it necessary and critical to get back to our roots. What I mean by that is, as a branding agency, our consumers and the audience that we speak to are picking up product and living with brands that are tangible and are not necessarily always viewed through a monitor. We find it really important when being briefed and initiated into a given project to immerse ourselves in what we call “stuff”–stuff that inspires us, stuff that motivates us, stuff that provokes thought and interest, and helps us live the brands that we’re so lucky to initiate with.”

“I think living the brand is really important and you can live the brand in many ways. What we really ask people here to do is to immerse themselves in analysis and thought through physical and tangible tools. We’ve even set the culture up in a manner that manifests that, such as having areas within the company that are more communal, that allow for the collection of material products, analogs, and other things that you would find out in the marketplace off the shelf.

“It doesn’t stop there. It goes as far as having examples and representative materials that would speak to what a given consumer would be experiencing in their lives that would be associated with or adjacent to the product or brand initiative that we’re engaged in. If we’re being asked to create a new brand for a liquor product, for example, we would immerse ourselves in products that would be associated with those liquor products, or products that people would experience adjacent to those liquor products. So that’s things such as glasswear or tobacco products, or things that would be found at a typical bar.

“We are pushing out on this idea much further than we ever have before. We are creating not only war rooms but conference rooms that are experiential in everything not just from the work, but the products that are adjacent.”

“Our office is built around the spirit of theatrics. Much of the work that we do needs to create or provoke an experience. In our office, we want people to feel from the moment they walk in that they are stepping into an experience. And that experience is one that is comfortable to them, is familiar to them. We have living room space throughout the office–little living rooms that are set up not only for communal ideation but also to provoke free thought. Our furniture themes are very warm and living-room like. Our space is very communal.