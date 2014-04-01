Comedy Central’s IOS App Lets You Watch Shows For Free Without Cable

The great cable unbundling continues. Today, Comedy Central released a new app that lets viewers watch full episodes of The Colbert Report, South Park, and more on their iPads or iPhones for the very attractive price of absolutely free . Furthermore, cable subscribers will get access to a considerable trove of additional content: Full seasons of Chappelle’s Show , Reno 911, and the like.

It’s worth mentioning that a few of those shows are already available on Hulu. And other networks like HBO have hinted at offering standalone packages without a cable subscription before. But Comedy Central is a pretty significant coup for cord cutters who want access to quality television but don’t necessarily want to to pony up hundreds of dollars a year to access The Weather Channel or Oxygen.

And while the cable networks may be evolving to more closely resemble something like Hulu or Netflix, we’re simultaneously witnessing Hulu and Netflix transform themselves into something that might resemble a traditional network, replete with original programming like House of Cards. As Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said recently about the convergence of old and new media, Netflix’s goal is to “become HBO faster than HBO can become us.”

You can download Comedy Central’s new iOS app here.