Wear Your Heart On Your Feet With Cute Animal Sneakers From Vans And The ASPCA

By Dan Solomon1 minute Read

Nothing screams “hardcore skater” more than sneakers with adorable puppies and kitties on them. That must be why Vans partnered with the ASPCA for a set of kicks adorned with all-over patterned prints featuring a bunch of tongue-waggling dogs (on the high-tops) or purring cats (on the lows).


Well, they’re also intended to raise awareness for animal adoption, abuse-prevention, and the other good work that the ASPCA does. The shoe manufacturer debuted the line late last month with an open-adoption event with dogs and cats at NYC’s House of Vans, and the collaboration is now available online. In addition to the adult-sized lace-ups, the line also comes in kids’ sizes in both slip-ons and lace-up sneakers–as well as accompanying backpacks, hats, and a pug T-shirt. Now skaters everywhere can impress their friends with their triple ollie and their sensitive, world-aware side.

