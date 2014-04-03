5 Bits Of Career Advice From Charles Murray and Sheryl Sandberg

Charles Murray and Sheryl Sandberg are very different people. He’s a self-described “ill-tempered old man,” and is best known for writing The Bell Curve, one of the most controversial books of the 1990s, with its analysis of race, class, and intelligence. Sandberg is the cheery COO of Facebook, on a mission to get women to “lean in” to their ambition, and for corporate America to be more diverse and welcoming.

Both have new career books for young people out on April 8: Murray’s The Curmudgeon’s Guide to Getting Ahead, and Sandberg’s Lean In, For Graduates. Figuring they might have different visions of the universe, I read both books on the same day. I came away more surprised at how similar their advice for the young and ambitious turns out to be. Here are five bits of wisdom you’ll get from either book:

At age 25, “without a spouse or children, you have a lot more freedom to throw yourself into your work,” writes Murray. “Why anyone would want to lead a balanced life at 25 is beyond me.”

Likewise, the whole thesis of Sandberg’s book is that “The months and years leading up to having children are not the time to lean back, but the critical time to lean in.” That way, you’ll be in a great position, professionally, when you want more flexibility at age 40–and you want somebody else to stay late at the office for a change.

“Intuitively, people invest in those who stand out for their talent or who can really benefit from help,” Sandberg says. She describes several mentees who have anticipated problems and jumped in to solve them.

Murray, likewise, notes that in his 20s, “I saw the people on top as having an unlimited number of good people to hire and promote, among whom I was helplessly anonymous. It was only many years later that I discovered it looks completely different from the top. Good help is hard to find. Really hard to find.” People who figure out what their bosses need, and deliver results, will go far.

In the long run, sucking up is a loser’s game. “Highly successful people tend to value honesty and courage,” Murray writes. Tact is appropriate, and you shouldn’t disagree just to disagree, but “don’t trim your views if they go against the grain of the discussion. Express yourself forthrightly, and the odds are that you’ll get points for it.”