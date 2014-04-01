This Charity Prank Gives Homeless People A Five-Star Surprise

Greg Benson and Mediocre Films typically play harmless pranks on people–like dancing behind them at the mall –but recently decided to use their prank powers for a good cause.

Benson and Co. partnered with Break.com for “Prank it Fwd,” a series of prank-like videos with a charitable spin. Here, they turned the Ascencia Homeless Shelter in Glendale, California, into a proper restaurant to give about 50 homeless people an experience they don’t often, or ever, have the opportunity to enjoy.





The stunt is a nice gesture, but the biggest impact comes from the shelter residents themselves, talking about the challenges and emotions that come with their unfortunate circumstances.

“You don’t think you can ever regain your social status anymore,” a man named Allen says in the video. “It’s pretty degrading when you know you’ve lived pretty comfortable and then all of a sudden now you don’t.”

See the behind-the-scenes video below.