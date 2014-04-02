Bravo’s Andy Cohen On Not Being Obsessed With Climbing The Ladder

As host and executive producer at Bravo of Watch What Happens: Live , Andy Cohen has followed his passions into interesting territory.

The first openly gay talk show host, Cohen has a laundry-list of accolades, from a Peabody Award to multiple best-selling books. A certain fearlessness, he says, got him here.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. Don’t be afraid to try things out,” Cohen says. “Just seek out your passion, whatever it is.”

He’s not one to constantly claw up the ladder, Cohen says. Being happy wherever he is has been the key to his success–and the advancement came organically. “I only wanted to be as great as I could be in that job. And because I was great in that job, I wound up getting promoted.”