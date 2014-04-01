Attention Brands, You Should All Act More Like Denny’s On April Fools’ Day

On this here April Fools’ Day 2014, one brand has risen above the rest, approaching a day known across the Internet as “the worst” with the right attitude.

Update: Never mind! Not even Denny’s can resist April Fools’ Day. Since sending out that initial tweet, Denny’s social media team has decided to tweet out a stream of prank ideas. Guys! You were almost the winners of the worst day on the Internet. Everyone loses today.

Congratulations, Denny’s, you win. Instead of creating a dozen (!) different pranks like Google, or a fake product a la Airbnb, Bonobos, and so many other think-they’re-clever tech companies, America’s favorite diner off the highway opted out. Brands, take note, this is exactly the right thing to do.

April Fools’ Day can be a fun way to trick your friends, and actually clever pranks still exist out there in the world, so if your brand happens to pull off one of those: kudos. But, the bar to win the respect of potential consumers has reached unbelievable heights. More likely than not, the selfie joke that you worked on so hard is terrible and this year, more than ever, we’re on alert for fake news and ridiculous product launches.

If you want to win some branding brownie points, it’s best, as Denny’s did, to just not.