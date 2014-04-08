This Is Why You’re Not Funny: A Professor’s Scientific Approach To Dissecting Humor

Joel Warner and Peter McGraw

Anyone who’s ever wondered precisely why their joke did not land has a patron saint in professor Peter McGraw, who has plumbed the depths of human behavior to determine what is funny and what is not. Along with co-writer Joel Warner, McGraw has explored comedy all over the world, from the sets of Tokyo’s bizarre game shows to Palestine’s version of Saturday Night Live, and beyond. This exploration has resulted in a book called The Humor Code, and a reasonable scientific explanation for why people laugh at certain things and not others.

“Humor arises when something seems wrong, unsettling, or threatening (a kind of violation), but simultaneously seems okay, acceptable, or safe,” McGraw says. This idea makes up his Benign Violation theory, and it serves as the engine driving the book. “A dirty joke trades on moral or social violations, but it’s only going to get a laugh if the person listening is liberated enough to consider risqué subjects okay.” He adds, “Even tickling, which has long been a sticking point for other humor theories, fits perfectly. Tickling involves violating someone’s physical space in a benign way. You can’t tickle yourself because it isn’t a violation. Nor will you laugh if a creepy stranger tries to tickle you, since nothing about that is benign.”





For his part, Warner posits a much simpler explanation about what makes something funny: farts. (Not all theories require heavy academic research.) The co-author first became interested in humor as a topic in 2010, when he caught wind of McGraw’s academically-sanctioned Humor Research Lab (affectionately nicknamed HuRL). The professor had been at it for years, obsessed with uncovering why an anecdote he’d mentioned in a speech at Tulane fetched unlikely laughs from the crowd. Once Warner observed one of McGraw’s experiment in which participants watch Hot Tub Time Machine while sitting at various locations in a room, he saw a story in McGraw’s quest to find out, on a scientific level, what makes things laugh-worthy. The two soon joined forces.

McGraw developed his benign violation concept by modifying and expanding on an earlier linguist’s theory, one whose definitions didn’t seem to cover the right bases. The professor has been conducting rigorous scientific testing at HuRL and in his travels with Warner ever since, and thus far the concept has held water. Unlike other humor theories, such as superiority theory, incongruity theory, and relief theory, benign violation offers more explanations for why some things aren’t funny.





“A joke can fail in one of two ways,” he says. “It can be too benign, and therefore boring, or it can be too much of a violation, and therefore offensive.”

The only way for people who want to be funny, perhaps professionally, to know the difference is to approach their humor the way McGraw and Warner have: like scientists.