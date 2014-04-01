How Much Is Your Time Actually Worth? This Online Tool Calculates Your Number

To cab or not to cab? Should you pay somebody to pick up your dry cleaning? Is that overtime pay really worth it? How you answer these questions depends on the cost/time calculation. In other words, is the money–or the time–you’re spending worth it? If you’re not sure, Clearer Thinking can help. Answer a series of questions–how much you make, how much you enjoy your work, how long you’d be willing to stand in line for free stuff, etc.–and their algorithm calculates exactly how much moolah your minutes are worth. The feedback is amazingly specific. You’ll learn what to pay a personal assistant–or whether it’s cost-effective to hire him in the first place. You’ll see when you should shell out for a taxi. The site even calculates the time-to-cost ratio on purchase decisions. Should you buy that tablet/handbag/smoothie? Who knew you were losing so much dough while deciding between berry-berry blast and orange-mango breeze?
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens