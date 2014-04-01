See How Many Days, Hours, And Minutes Of Your Life You’ve Spent Watching TV

If you watched all nine seasons of Seinfeld, you spent a total of 17 days and five hours glued to the tube. Not so embarrassing (who doesn’t love Seinfeld?) but what about your secret Beverly Hills 90210 fetish? That’s 29 days and 10 hours wasted on Tori Spelling. And it gets worse. Star Trek the Next Generation: 40 days, three hours. The Simpsons: 51 days, 16 hours, and 30 minutes.