How To Organize Your Entire Life With Topo Bags

When Bradford Shellhammer arrived at the Salt Lake City offices for his new job as chief design officer of Backcountry.com , he knew he needed to ditch the leather briefcase. “It wasn’t until I got to Backcountry in Utah where I was like, oh, my leather briefcase isn’t really appropriate for this office where people are coming in snow skis and mountain bikes and hanging them on the wall,” the Fab cofounder told Fast Company. “I didn’t want to seem like this too cool for school New Yorker,” he added.

He ditched his surely fashionable satchel for not just one Topo bag, but what sounds like most of the entire line. Shellhammer has a duffel, a backpack, a bag that turns into a briefcase, a gym bag–he even has a bag for his receipts. “I’m kind of obsessed,” he said. “My whole life is organized in these little different bags and pouches. Depending on the day and what I’m doing that day I pick a different bag and take it along with me.”





Shellhammer values organization of all sorts. He’s an avid Evernote user, for example. But, as someone who has made a living out of selling things, both at Fab and now in his new role at Backcountry, he will never let go of his devotion to the tactile. “I’m a guy that covets physical things–I love business cards, I love postcards, I love catalogs,” he explained.

And since he loves buying stuff, he needs a good set of bags to catalog and carry all the things he collects. “Finding the right travel bag and luggage is something that is important to your own success, it keeps your organized and it keeps you moving through the day.”