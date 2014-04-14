The New Reality of R&D

Today, corporations are much more likely to just buy research that fits their needs, then integrate it into preexisting products or strategies. After all, sinking vast sums into homegrown R&D is risky, whereas purchasing a startup can cut down on both costs and uncertainty. That fundamental shift is visible in a slew of ­acquisitions by major companies over the past few years.

Key Acquisition: R2 Studios

Result: This startup held more than two dozen patents related to smart appliances and the Internet of Things when it was picked up by Microsoft last year for an undisclosed amount. The technology has become part of the Xbox One.

Also bought: Apiphany, ­MetricsHub, Netbreeze, ­Perceptive Pixel, StorSimple

Key Acquisition: Bluefin Labs

Result: People love tweeting about television, so it made sense when Twitter dropped a reported $90 million on TV-focused data-­analytics company Bluefin Labs in 2013. Its technology now drives Twitter ad platform Amplify.

Also bought: BackType, ­Crashlytics, Hotspots.io, Lucky Sort, Spindle Labs, Trendrr

Key Acquisition: HaloIPT

Result: This company was among the first to make wireless electric-car charging commercially available. Buying it was a departure for Qualcomm, which spent an undisclosed amount for it in 2011. It’s now known as Qualcomm Halo.

Also bought: Atheros, DesignArt Networks, Digital Fountain, ­Pixtronix, Rapid Bridge

Key Acquisition: Tealeaf

Result: IBM bought Tealeaf in 2012 for an undisclosed sum and integrated the online-customer-­experience tracker (with its name intact) into its Smarter Commerce retail-management software.

Also bought: DemandTec, Star Analytics, StoredIQ, Xtify

Key Acquisition: Parse

Result: Facebook’s 2013 purchase of this app-developer tool kit for a reported $85 million drove home how serious it is about transitioning into mobile.

Also bought: Branch, Little Eye Labs, Monoidics, Onavo, ­SportStream

Key Acquisition: Chomp

Result: In 2012, Apple snatched up this app-discovery technology for a reported $50 million. The name has since been retired, and it’s now integrated into iTunes and the App Store’s search engine.

Also bought: Burstly, HopStop, Locationary, SnappyLabs, Topsy