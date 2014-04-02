Beyond Customer Loyalty Programs: 7 Ways To Build Lasting Relationships

Businesses talk a lot about customer loyalty. It makes sense: A person you can count on to buy from you again and again is more valuable than one who disappears after the first transaction.

But for many businesses, building customer loyalty means creating loyalty programs that reward repeat behavior. Buy our coffee 10 times and your 11th cup is free. But are your customers loyal because they want that free cup of Joe, or are they loyal because they truly enjoy your product and their interactions with you?

Companies need to face the new realities of the customer economy. Customer relationships matter more than ever, because your future revenue depends on those relationships lasting well beyond a single transaction.

In addition, the voice of the customer has never been louder; your customers have the power to bring you more business–or drive it away–via recommendations or rants that are amplified by social channels like Yelp.

Customer service interactions are becoming your primary means of creating true customer relationships. To be a successful business today, you must understand how relationships actually work, and how to build them. While the ways in which you do this may be specific to your business, here are some fundamentals about relationship-building that are universal:

You are not the center of the universe; you must listen to and consider the other person. The same is true of your organization. A person is not your customer, even when they’re buying your product. It is a privilege for you to be in their life, not the other way around.

Organizations, unlike people, tend to have terrible memories. The customer who buys a product in your store is the same one who writes in when that product breaks. Those two moments are connected, and you must recognize this.