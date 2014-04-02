6 Steps To Building A Killer LinkedIn Profile (Infographic)

Two every second: That’s how many people join LinkedIn as new members , many of whom hope to exploit the platform’s rich resource for industry contacts. That means that by the time you finish reading this article, you’ll have on average 250 people and counting to compete with for the professional world’s attention.

What you do with your LinkedIn profile can mean the difference between garnering views and job prospects and alienating potential employers. But before you even consider your strategies for interacting on the popular social media site, you must first look inwards–at the state of your profile.

This infographic from social media agency Link Humans shows you how to stand out from the crowd and put your best profile forward:

Don’t skip the profile picture. Without a photo, you’ll be 11 times less searchable than your competition.

But reserve the selfies for Instagram and Twitter. Make sure your profile picture is a simple, professional shot.

Be sure to also update your contact information and headline. Fast Company contributor Amber Mac suggests customizing your headline to include information about how you can help potential connections, rather than simply stating your position.





According to a few LinkedIn surveys, company status updates with links result in 45 percent higher engagement than updates without links, and updates receive higher engagement if you keep them short.