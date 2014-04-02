Admitting Your Weaknesses And Hiring To Support Them

One of the most difficult tasks for any leader is hiring someone for a job you can’t actually do yourself. Whether you’re a founder of a new company or growing your team, at some point the skills needed for your expanding organization exceed your own experience.

Admitting that you don’t really have the skills the business requires is the first and most difficult step.

I have seen the benefits of this honesty first-hand many times. It happened most recently when I was working with the 16z portfolio company Local Motion and it came time for the cofounders to do some early announcements around their fleet-management company.

The cofounders possess engineering and design backgrounds from elite institutions, and they built their product–hardware and software–themselves. Both are also experienced mountaineers, and so they have this engrained sense of self-sufficiency, which is valuable both for building companies and scaling mountains.

When it came time to work with the industry press to tell the story of their company, in some ways they had to suppress their self-sufficient instincts. The founders were self-aware enough to know they had not done this before and agreed to enlist the help of those who have depth and breadth of experience.

The pros showed up and spent time learning about the team, the business, and the story. They came back with a plan, roles, responsibilities, and defined what success would look like. It was amazing to watch how the founders absorbed and learned at each step all those things, which they had not personally experienced before.

The lesson of letting go and letting professionals do their work is clear: delegating is never easy for most, but it is spectacularly difficult if you don’t know what the other person is going to do, especially when the outcome matters a whole lot. Still, you need to let the specialists into your carefully engineered world.