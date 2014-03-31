Medtronic’s Symplicity And The Complexity Of Healthcare Innovation

About a year ago, I wrote a story about the entrepreneurs who had created a potentially revolutionary new medical device that appeared to have the remarkable ability to lower blood pressure in patients where drug therapy didn’t help. Medtronic had bought the U.S. rights to the device, the so-called “Symplicity,” for some $800 million–one of the highest amounts ever paid for a medical device.

Initial tests on patients with drug-resistant hypertension suggested the device could lead to significant reductions in blood pressure with little or no side effects. But clinical trials proved otherwise .

During the procedure, a cardiologist threads a wire through a catheter into arteries near the kidney. The device generates high-frequency radio waves to zap the target nerves. The Foundry, a Silicon Valley incubator, spent six years on development, discarding early ideas to destroy the nerves with cryotherapy or a drug implant. Medtronic bought the device in 2011 for $800 million and renamed it Symplicity.

Normally, the brain regulates blood pressure through kidney function and the sympathetic nervous system. Levin and Gelfand believed that some sensors may provide the brain with faulty information, provoking responses that could lead to chronic illnesses, including hypertension and heart failure. If you could block the transmission of faulty information, you would block the brain’s illness-inducing responses.

Howard Levin and Mark Gelfand theorized that destroying certain nerves near the kidney might dramatically improve cardiovascular health. The idea had a basis in blunt surgeries, known as sympathectomies, performed a half-century ago as a last-ditch remedy for hypertension.

The device was created by entrepreneurs Howard Levin and Mark Gelfand, who specialize in treating chronic diseases with devices inspired by long-abandoned surgical technicques. The Symplicity used a complex surgical technique known as “renal denervation,” which at the time had shown extraordinary promise in small clinical trials. The American Heart Association was enormously excited about its prospects. The esteemed Cleveland Clinic named it the top innovation of the year in 2012. Meanwhile, a similar treatment was already gaining favor in Europe. All the lights, so to speak, were flashing green.

But the results of the Medtronic trial are in, and they’re shocking: in a large, rigorous, closely supervised clinical trial, the device failed to significantly lower blood pressure in patients with intractable hypertension. One group of patients was treated using Symplicity, and another was treated using a “sham” procedure, which is a control similar to that of a placebo in drug trials. The difference between the two groups was “paltry” and the six-month study found that the Symplicity procedure “had no significant effect” on ambulatory systolic blood pressure in the patients treated.

While it may be the case that renal denervation has a future utility in different kinds of patients–or perhaps with a differently designed device–for now this can only be interpreted as an innovation that wasn’t. It’s yet more proof of how rare, and how difficult, real breakthroughs can be, especially in the medical field. Meanwhile, for device inventors, it’s back to the drawing board.

We write a lot about innovation at Fast Company, but we also write a lot about how innovation involves a fair degree of risk. It’s hard to be an innovator, in other words, unless you take a leap that might end in failure. Sometimes the risks have to do with market acceptance. Maybe nobody likes your gadget or app, or maybe a competitor makes one better. But sometimes the risks come earlier in a product cycle, and have to do with the technology itself. In other words, however promising your product may look, it may not work very well—or work at all.

