3 Steps To Hire The Right Assistant

As an entrepreneur, I’ve struggled for years trying to balance many balls in the air. While I’ve attempted to put a broad range of assistant-like technology to work for me, I could never find an adequate solution. Whether I depended on Siri to schedule an upcoming appointment or relied on Google Now to warn me when a flight was delayed, they just couldn’t replace an actual human. Not yet, and perhaps not ever.

Unless you’re working in a corporate environment that provides you with an assistant, it can be tricky to figure out how to hire the right person. Moreover, it’s a constant struggle to figure out if it is worth it to pay someone else to do some of what might already know how to do (but just don’t have time to do it).

Fortunately, we’ve left the Mad Men era when assistants didn’t have the power and the respect that they have today. Take a look at this secretary personality quiz from 1959 to get a glimpse into what this job used to entail.

Some of the questions include, “When people bore me, do I conceal it?” and “Do I refrain from showing off how much I know?” and “Do I smile readily and naturally?” Sure, personality matters, but skills do too.

Today’s assistants come in all shapes and sizes, male and female, equipped with all levels of expertise. They are the tireless people, if chosen well, who can help us all work smarter. Here are a few things to keep in mind when you’re on the hunt for the right person to fill this important role.

This is the most difficult part of finding someone. While I can’t speak for all women, as a multi-tasking business owner and mother, it’s been a challenge to recognize that I can’t do it all alone. When I finally hired someone last summer, it took me months to get comfortable telling people in my network to get in touch with my assistant. It felt a tinge obnoxious just to utter the words, despite the fact that most successful entrepreneurs have one person, if not an entire team, supporting them. I’m finally in a good groove with my assistant, fully recognizing that she puts me in a position of strength, not one of weakness.

There are a lot of hungry, talented people looking for work. Whether it’s a young person fresh out of college searching for a mentor or a stay-at-home mom interested in a challenging, part-time gig, or someone overseas keen on hourly opportunities, there are plenty of options to hire people who can help you.