If You’ve Ever Felt You Stepped Into The Twilight Zone In A Meeting, This Video Will Speak To You

People on the business side, creative side, and technical side of an operation don’t necessarily all speak the same language–but for our friends in the engineering department, being asked to transcend the rules of pesky “reality” and the laws of physics, geometry, thermodynamics, and other areas of scientific expertise that their business-minded colleagues don’t understand must be incredibly frustrating.





That’s the takeaway from “The Expert,” a seven-minute short written and directed by Lauris Beinerts of London. The video is about a “funny business meeting illustrating how hard it is for an engineer to fit into the corporate world,” but, really, it speaks to anyone who’s been in meetings where they’ve truly felt that the people across the table are living on another plane of reality based on the requests coming out of their mouths. In the short, two companies’ business teams huddle around a conference table, while an “expert” weighs in on their plan “to increase market penetration, maximize brand loyalty, and enhance intangible assets.” The team’s request are stark: Just draw seven perpendicular red lines with green ink, and make some of them transparent. Easy, right?





The engineer in the film, Orion Lee, effectively captures the confusion, exasperation and–ultimately–the resignation that appears to come with being in that position. The next time your IT guy suddenly has a breakthrough that explains why he can do something he’d previously told you was impossible, you might want to regard him with a little more suspicion.