10 Surprising Ways to Transform Your Creative Thinking

We’ve written about creativity a few times on the Buffer blog, but it’s hard to keep track of everything we learn about it. One day I’m adjusting the temperature in my workspace, and the next I’m trying to put off creative work until I’m tired.

Silence, in fact, actually helps us to sharpen our focus, so it’s useful for intense problem-solving or detail-oriented tasks. Creative thinking, on the other hand, requires the kind of ambient buzz of sound that you might find in a café to promote broader thinking and new ideas. So much so that tools like Coffitivity exist to bring that ambient café sound to your desk:

4. Nothing is original: creativity is all about making connections

I always thought creativity was about coming up with original ideas, but it turns out creativity is really just about making new connections between existing ideas. This is pretty exciting, because it means creativity suddenly seems less scary: we can all connect things that already exist, right? Even Steve Jobs agrees with this theory of what creativity is all about: “Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something.” Another quote I love about this is by the artist, Austin Kleon: “Every artist gets asked the question, ‘Where do you get your ideas?’ The honest artist answers, ‘I steal them.’” Research has even found that intelligence is something that comes from physical connections in the brain:

“Several brain regions, and the connections between them, were what was most important to general intelligence.”

“The brain regions important for general intelligence are found in several specific places (orange regions shown on the brain on the left). Looking inside the brain reveals the connections between these regions, which are particularly important to general intelligence. In the image on the right, the brain has been made partly transparent. The big orange regions in the right image are connections (like cables) that connect the specific brain regions in the image on the left.” 5. Traveling abroad might improve your creative thinking The research on this one is still small, but one study showed that for college students, those who travelled abroad scored higher on creative thinking tests than those who stayed at their main campus. This particular study followed students who travelled from their college in the US to take part in a summer study program in England. In many countries, cultural norms differ greatly between different states or areas, so it follows that we might see an increase in creativity from even interstate travel. 6. Dim lighting makes us feel more free I like a lot of natural light in my workspace, and I get quite frustrated in dark rooms when I need to focus. However, I was surprised to find this research that proved dim lighting can improve creative performance. The researchers completed six different studies, which all showed that dim lighting increased creativity. They found that even without noticing a difference in visibility, if the lighting around them was dim, participants were likely to be more creative. The reasoning came from the subconscious feeling of being more free to explore: “…darkness elicits a feeling of being free from constraints and triggers a risky, explorative processing style.” For times when you don’t have control over the lighting around you, you can just think about being in the dark and it could have an effect:

The study also found that a more orderly environment led participants to be more generous and choose healthier snacks than those in the messy environment. Perhaps the answer is to have two work spaces, for different types of work, as writer Austin Kleon does:

His digital desk in the background is where his analytical work takes place, while the foreground is home to his messy, analog desk for creative thinking tasks. 10. Being sleepy can make you more creative I don’t know about you, but I’ve never felt especially ready to work when I’m still waking up. This period of coming out of sleep is called the hypnopompic state. We often end up with strong visual images lingering from our dreams when we wake out of REM sleep, when most of our dreaming happens. For this reason, lots of artists have coveted this just-waking-up period to improve their creative thinking. Famous surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, was known for using the hypnopompic state to help him generate creative ideas. He would often nap in a chair, holding a spoon in his hand. Under the spoon, on the floor, was a tin plate. When he drifted off to sleep, he’d drop the spoon, and the clattering noise it made on the plate would wake him up, helping him to latch onto those vivid images that occur in our dreams.

There’s a lot to remember in here, and no doubt I’ve missed more studies about how to improve your creative thinking. Changing one thing at a time about your process or working environment could eventually lead you to incorporating more of these into your day. What works best for your creative thinking? Let us know in the comments.

This article originally appeared on Buffer and is reprinted with permission.