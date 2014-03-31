There Was A Fake Slave Auction On Wall Street To Raise Awareness Of Real Modern Slavery

As anyone can agree, slavery is one of the horrors of humanity. But for many, the concept and practice is one considered distinctly in the past tense. But a new campaign from the Freedom For All Foundation aims to raise awareness for the millions of people that are victims of human trafficking right now, today, in 2014.

Sometimes the best way to get people’s attention is to bring unacceptable, scary or deplorable situations right to our doorstep, to give those of us in living in relative privilege even a hint of what it would be like to live in similar conditions. Here, the foundation and director Kim Dempster partnered with production company Ntropic to stage a slave auction on Wall Street.





The video portrays potential slaves as both cheap labor and sex workers. The foundation says 4.4 million women and men in the US alone are victims of sex trafficking, and the average age is 12 years old. It’s both surreal and strange to see these transactions play out in public, but no less shocking that the same thing happens on such a massive scale behind closed doors and out of our sight every day.