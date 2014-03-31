Mobile Video Viewing Increased By 700% Between 2011 And 2013

TV is no longer just a box in the living room. Unless you haven’t been paying attention, you know it also includes smartphones and tablets, and a new report from video services company Ooyala provides more evidence of that trend. By analyzing viewing data from 200 million people, the Global Video Index report found mobile and tablet viewing increased 719% from 2011 to 2013. In 2013 alone, the share of videos watched on mobile phones increased by 10 times.



The holiday season played a role in these shifting viewing habits. Not only were consumers watching product videos to learn about potential gifts, but many also received tablets and smartphones as presents, helping drive growth in December. Overall, mobile phones and tablets accounted for 26% of viewing by the end of December of 2013, up from 18% in October.



More than half of the time people spent watching on mobile devices was on videos that were 30 minutes or longer. However, it was connected TVs that engaged online viewers the longest, with 39% of people watching content more than an hour long.



The company says live sporting events, like the recent Sochi Winter Olympics and the coming 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Summer Olympics in Brazil, will continue to drive mobile and live viewing. It expects viewership on mobile devices to double by the end of 2015 and make up half of all online viewing by the end of 2016.