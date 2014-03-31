Twitter Ad Revenue On Track To Exceed $1 Billion This Year

Twitter is still grappling with the challenge of attracting new, non-tech-savvy users. But beyond user growth, at least one key performance indicator is faring far better than expected. According to a new report by eMarketer, Twitter’s ad business is booming, and is on track to eclipse the $1 billion income mark made from ads for 2014, even as user growth stalls. If the current trajectory holds up, Twitter could see an increase of 84% from 2013.