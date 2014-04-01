6 Office Pranks That Won’t Get You Fired

It’s April Fool’s Day and while it might be possible to let it pass like any other day, if you want to try your hand at some (mostly harmless) practical joking, we’ve rounded up a few suggestions.

These hilarious, but not too offensive pranks, will keep you one step ahead of every other “fool” at work:

Everyone should feel free to express his or her inner tween, princess, or Justin Bieber fan–sometimes it just takes a little push. Help your work buddy be true to himself and decorate his desk, cubicle, or entire office with that je ne sais quoi it’s missing.

An inspired prank brought to you by the funnymen of the TV series The Office, this joke requires a little time and patience, a few packets of jello, and one of your coworker’s beloved office supplies.





For step by step instructions, check out WikiHow’s article.

If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is–but hopefully your coworkers don’t know that. Send them a video that promises the coolest or cutest four minutes of their lives, but that instead links them to Rick Astley’s 1987 single, “Never Gonna Give You Up.” This may be an oldie, but it’s still a goodie.

Getting people’s hopes up might seem a little cruel, especially when it involves sugary treats, but if your office has become addicted to the 3 p.m. sugar rush, this prank may just be the reality check everyone needs.