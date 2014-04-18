A Worker Cooperative That Proves Alternative Economic Systems Aren’t Only For The Privileged

No one really likes having a boss. So why not be your own boss? And no, this is not yet another post about the benefits of freelancing.

Worker cooperatives are a unique kind of business that are democratically owned and governed by the people doing the labor. Without any bosses on the job, each employee acts as both worker and owner. Now one group, the Wellspring Collaborative, is looking to jumpstart the growth of worker cooperatives in an unlikely place: inner-city Springfield, Massachusetts.

“We have a commitment to hiring from Springfield and from communities that are pretty marginalized in terms poverty and unemployment,” Emily Kawano, co-director of Wellspring Collaborative, tells Co.Exist. “We’re very conscious about not wanting alternative economics to become ghettoized in homogenous, white, affluent communities.” The collaborative acts as an umbrella organization that helps launch new cooperatives in the city.





Their first co-op, the Wellspring Upholstery Cooperative, opened last week. Starting an upholstery shop may seem like a strange choice, but there is a good reason. The nearby Hampden County Jail has a strong vocational training program including a specialization in upholstery. So the new business provides an opportunity to people who have the hardest time finding work.

Two of Wellspring Upholstery Cooperative’s first three employees come from the jail training program. The third was long-term unemployed until finding work at the cooperative.

The cooperative’s workers are earning $11 per hour, $3 above Massachusetts minimum wage. The Massachusetts minimum wage is set to increase to $11 per hour in mid-2016, but the co-op has opted to offer a higher wage from the get-go.





There are also some good vibes from doing handiwork in the building where the cooperative is based. Colloquially referred to as The Monkey Wrench Building, 143 Main Street in Springfield has its claim to fame as the birthplace of the monkey wrench.