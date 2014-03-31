Infographic: See The Daily Routines Of The World’s Most Famous Creative People

We tend to imagine writers, painters, and composers burning the midnight oil, skipping meals, and working feverishly when true inspiration strikes. In fact, Tchaikovsky and Charles Dickens got plenty of Zs each night. Immanuel Kant made a point of visiting the pub every day. And Auden, Milton, and Beethoven kept precise work schedules. These details are catalogued in Creative Routines, an infographic from Info We Trust about the schedules of accomplished creatives. The poster draws on data from Daily Rituals: How Artists Work by Mason Currey about how 161 geniuses–from Jane Austen to Andy Warhol–spent their time. If you’re an artist, it’s a helpful guideline, especially if you feel guilty taking that midday nap. Thomas Mann and Charles Darwin certainly didn’t.