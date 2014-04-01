How To Thrive As A Night Owl In A World Of Early Birds

The world is set up for morning people. High school classes start early. Consequently, students who function early get better grades. They get into better colleges, get better jobs, and then run businesses according to their schedules.

So if your body follows a different schedule, are you doomed?

Not necessarily. Night owls can still set up their lives to take advantage of their most productive hours, even while the rest of the world lives by a different clock. Here’s how:

How many hours of sleep do you need? What hours would you like to have available to you for work or creative pursuits? Most night owls don’t want to be up all night. They just want to be able to enjoy some quiet after others go to sleep, and wake up a little later than average.

Mike Vardy, a speaker and author who runs the Productivityist website, reports that “I generally wake up at 8:30 a.m. and go to bed around 1:30 a.m. on the average weekday. This allows me to get plenty of work done in the evening hours from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.” Even sleeping from midnight to 7:30 might allow a night owl to use some chunk of her best hours. Figure out what a reasonable routine might look like for you.

Showing up around 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m. is okay in many offices. It’s the hour-long drive to get there that forces people to wake up early. Move close by and you might be able to wake up at 8 a.m. and still make it. If a move isn’t feasible, propose working from home a day or two per week. Then you can wake up right before settling in for that first conference call, and leave the showering for later (as long as you’re not on video calls).

Holly McLoughlin describes herself as a lifelong night owl who, as a child, used to stay up later than her mother. She was chronically late to a newspaper job until she went to her supervisor and “was blunt,” she says. “I asked to have my schedule changed from 8-5 to 9-6, and when that worked really well, I asked for 10-7. I got it each time and was careful to thank her profusely for her flexibility.