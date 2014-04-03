Can A First-Person Shooter Game Be Successful Without All The Shooting?

While games like Grand Theft Auto continue to break record high sales, Allison Huynh, CEO of MyDream , an ambitious 3-D multiplayer sandbox game (For PC, Mac, and Linux), hopes to create a first-person shooter game, as she openly refers to it, that doesn’t relying on actually shooting anyone. MyDream combines sandbox, RPG, and adventure game genres, and allows players to experience unlimited, user-created adventures that promote skills such as creativity and collaboration instead of victory through violence. Users can solve puzzles, create new characters and landscapes, and edit every part of the game world.





“We debate whether to add in more violence all the time to make it more addictive, because that is a well-known formula, but I think it’s important to keep true to our vision.” says Huynh.

Having just surpassed their Kickstarter goal of $100,000 they have the support of a community who wants to see games with a stronger moral message. The game is currently in beta testing and by invitation only.