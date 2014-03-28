Is The Oculus Rift Acquisition A PR Disaster For Kickstarter And Facebook?

This is a News Scrum, in which senior reporters read one of the morning’s top stories and discuss it in context, with research, related links, data, and ancillary explanation.

Today’s discussion: I don’t want to work with social. I want to work with games. Markus Persson, founder of Mojang, talks about his frustration about Facebook buying Kickstarter-backed project Oculus Rift. Is Kickstarter just a way of cheating angel investors out of equity? Will this create a backlash in the open source community against Facebook? Should it?

It’s A Swedish Game Developer Thing

Persson’s company Mojang is mission-driven. Facebook is not. That’s why he sees Oculus Rift’s sale to Facebook as selling out. Persson’s mission was to create an independent games studio (Mojang’s founders are its only investors), a utopia for game developers and their community of players. Mojang’s CEO Carl Manneh describes it thus in an interview with VentureBeat:

What we try to do is have the games drive the company and not the other way around. Whatever makes sense for the players, for the community, for the games, takes the lead over business decisions. All the deals that we make, we have to make sure that the business relationships don’t affect how the games are developed.

This isn’t something you would expect from Facebook and that’s exactly Persson’s point. Mojang sees its game designers as creative artists, much in the way that Electronic Arts pioneered the idea of developer as artist in the 1970s. Manneh continues:

Game developers, like any artist, they want to show off their creative work. When you work at Mojang, and you make something and put it out, millions of people are going to use it. That’s what people are excited about. The money is just something that follows.”

There’s a hidden element behind this company culture clash; Persson and his cofounders are Swedish. Scandinavian countries are famously egalitarian. Venture capitalist Sarayu Srinivasan argues that Nordic countries tend to create “equitable technologies” which level social, technological, and commercial playing fields–think Skype and Linux rather than Apple and Microsoft. Being openly driven by personal gain is anathema to Sweden’s law of Jante. “You might say it’s pretty much the exact opposite of how we think as Americans,” observes Srinivasan.

In Mojang’s first year, Persson gave away his entire dividend of about 25 million kroner, or $3.84 million USD, to his employees. Persson’s Kickstarter contribution was not motivated by financial gain but by the possibilities of VR technology itself and the idea that a community can bring it into being, much as Minecraft is built largely by its players. Maybe the best you can say about this acquisition is that no animals were harmed in its making. Ciara Byrne

Kickstarter Isn’t The Only Game In Town

If you think Kickstarter and Indiegogo are unfair for not offering ownership to backers, they aren’t the only game in town. New models of crowdfunding are in development. A San Francisco startup called Inkshares is one example that I have written about for Fast Company. It’s a platform for writers to publish print and e-books, and the company plans to let fans contribute to projects and take a portion of profits if the work is a success–think of it like a return on investment. This idea is still in nascent stages, but this could be huge, and a model for others. With crowdfunding laws in flux after last year’s passage of the JOBS Act, we will continue to see more change. Adam Popescu

The Laws Need To Change

While Kickstarter has served as a springboard for such grassroots techies, it has increasingly become a mainstream way in which video games are funded and made. In 2013, Kickstarter amassed $57 million in funds just for games, and video game funding on the site shot up by 30% last year alone. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Silicon Valley giants want a slice of the projects that come out of crowdfunding–it’s big business.