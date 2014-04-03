USAID Is Getting Its Own DARPA-Like Innovation Lab To Solve Global Development Challenges

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency inside the US Department of Defense, is at least partially responsible for some of the biggest technological advances in recent history, including ARPANET (predecessor to the Internet), self-driving cars, and the predecessor to modern GPS. But DARPA’s projects tend to trickle down from the military to the developed world before finally making their way to developing countries.

The Global Development Lab, a just-announced science and technology initiative from USAID, will be like a DARPA for global development–a breeding ground for technologies that tackle some of the most vexing problems around the globe.

The biggest gains in development for health have been driven by new science, new technology, and new business models.

The Lab will start out focusing on a handful of key problems, including agriculture, maternal health, child survival, energy access, sustainable water solutions, and child literacy. USAID already invests in innovative technologies related to all of these issues, but this is different: the organization is doubling its investments (up to $608 million from $254 million) and working with a vast network of partners that can help with research and development, supply chain logistics, and general knowledge of developing economies.

Partners include Coca-Cola, Cargill Intel, Microsoft, Nike, World Vision, The Skoll Foundation, Johns Hopkins University, and MIT. The Global Development Lab will look at new innovations, and work with partners to advance existing USAID initiatives like the Pratt Pouch, a McDonald’s ketchup-like pouch that contains HIV-combatting drugs.

“We’ve noted that often the biggest gains in development for health have been driven by new science, new technology, and new business models that just break through. That’s true whether it’s vaccines, drugs that treat diarrhea, malaria, pneumonia, or the explosion in mobile connectivity and telecommunications,” says Rajiv Shah, the administrator of USAID.

Over the last several years, USAID has begun funding a series of development innovation labs on university campuses and connecting with partner organizations and companies with global footprints. As part of the partnership with Coca-Cola, for example, USAID has used the company’s logistical and marketing expertise to get clean water to kids throughout rural sub-Saharan Africa.

“We saw all of that, and said ‘Boy, we should really institutionalize this,'” explains Shah.