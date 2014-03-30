To Encourage Holiday Sex That Results In Babies, A Danish Campaign Offers “Ovulation Discount”

Copenhagen is routinely named one of the best, most liveable cities in the world (except if you’re a giraffe ). But despite also being pegged as some of the world’s happiest people , the country’s birth rate sits at a 27-year low.

Travel agency brand Spies Travel and agency Robert/Boisin & Like-Minded recently decided to try and kickstart the production of a new generation of Danes with a new patriotic/sexy time campaign called “Do It For Denmark.” Studies showed that Danes have 46% more sex on vacation and that 10% of all Danish babies are conceived abroad. The campaign is offering an ovulation discount to anyone who wants to go on a romantic city break and get pregnant. Not only that, if you can prove you conceived during the trip, you could win a three-year supply of baby supplies and a family-friendly holiday.

Agency creative director and partner Heinrich Vejlgaard says that Spies Travel is a very familiar brand that is best known for package holidays. The brief was to connect Spies Travel to city holidays too, since awareness is low on these types of offers.

“We did some research and realized that it’s mainly couples that go on these city trips and looking at our own experience in foreign cities it always been sort of romantic trips with lots of extra bed action,” says Vejlgaard. “At the same time we stumbled over low birth rate fact and an idea sparked that if just more people would go travel we wouldn’t have this crisis in the first place. In order to give people an extra encouragement to travel we needed an extra incentive, that’s how the competition and the Ovulation Discount emerged. “





Last year the agency’s campaign for Spies tackled winter depression by sending solar mannequins on holiday to see how much energy they got. “That created quite a bit of PR here in Denmark, so it felt like a natural follow up to try to solve the declining birth rate too,” says Vejlgaard.

No one has sent in any pregnancy proof just yet, but Vejlgaard is confident they’ll see some entries within the next nine months. “Now we cross our fingers for a little baby boom,” he says.