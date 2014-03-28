Building On Its Color-Changing Bulbs, Philips Debuts 3-D Printed Smart Lamps

Philips Hue turned the lighting world on its head when it introduced its connected color-changing light bulbs in 2012. On Friday, the company showed off three new lighting products: a smart white-only bulb, a wireless light switch, and artistic 3-D printed lamps.

As a more affordable option to its Hue bulbs, Philips released the Hue Lux, which has the same app-controlled and dimming capabilities, but doesn’t change colors. The white-only bulb is expected to go on sale in the fall for $40 each or $99 for a starter kit that includes two bulbs and a bridge that connects the lights to the Internet. In comparison, the starter pack for three color-changing Hue bulbs and a bridge retails for $200.

Thus far, Hue owners have been able to control their bulbs using an app. Giving users a familiar tactile control device, Philips debuted the Hue Tap, a wireless device that can turn on Hue bulbs and preset lighting scenes. The eco-friendly Hue Tap, which will retail for $60, is powered by kinetic energy: finger taps.

Recently named one of Fast Company‘s Most Innovative Companies in design, Philips also showed off 3-D-printed smart lamps that serve almost like functional art pieces. For this project, Philips teamed up with design teams WertelOberfell and Strand+Hvass to create table and pendant luminaries, which will be available for preorder March 31 for $3,500 to $4,150. The futuristic lamps will be also be displayed at the Philips Forum at Light and Building show in Frankfurt from March 31 to April 4.