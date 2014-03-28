To Give Model S Owners “Peace Of Mind,” Tesla Rolls Out New Fire Safety Shield

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to make it clear that the three Model S fires that happened last year were extremely rare instances–a blip compared with the 200,000 gasoline car fires in North America in 2013. Still, to ease consumers’ concerns, he announced Friday that the company is installing a titanium underbody shield and aluminum deflector plates to new Model S electric cars. Furthermore, Musk said Tesla will retrofit the shield of existing cars upon request or as part of scheduled maintenance at no cost to owners.

“The odds of fire in a Model S, at roughly 1 in 8,000 vehicles, are five times lower than those of an average gasoline car and, when a fire does occur, the actual combustion potential is comparatively small,” he wrote in a blog post Friday. “Nonetheless, we felt it was important to bring this risk down to virtually zero to give Model S owners complete peace of mind.”

Conducting 152 vehicle tests, Musk said the shields, which are installed in cars manufactured March 6 and later, “prevented any damage that could cause a fire.” The shields consist of three layers–aluminum, titanium, and aluminum–to deflect objects, prevent damage to components, and absorb impact. Earlier in January, Tesla recalled 29,000 Model S chargers for concerns of fire hazards, providing an over-the-air software update to reduce heat in high-resistance connections. The company is also engineering a new adapter plug to improve reliability.

The Model S driving over a paving stone. Image: Tesla

Underbody shield as the Model S drives over a tow hitch. Image: Tesla

Pointing to an extreme case, Musk said this shield could’ve even prevented the Model S fire that occurred after smashing into a roundabout at 110 miles per hour in Mexico last year: