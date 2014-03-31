How Teachers And Mentors Will Save Entrepreneurship In America

For the first time since the measurement of U.S. business birth and death rates began, business closures are outpacing new business startups. Up until 2008, business startups outpaced business failures by about 100,000 per year. But, in the past six years, that number has reversed; we now have 70,000 more businesses dying than being born. Scary indeed, but I’m convinced we can reverse this course.

We have enough entrepreneurial energy among America’s youth to build an economy that will boom louder than any of our best runs in the past. Among U.S. students surveyed in 2012 in grades five to 12, 43% say they plan to start their own business.

The problem is that there are very few people helping these students’ entrepreneurial aspirations come true. A mere 7% say they are gaining real-world experience–internships, mentorships, or jobs–at a real business. And, our schools aren’t yet operating as entrepreneurial talent developers. Despite this, I hold great hope for the future.

This is going to sound like blasphemy in a nation built on free enterprise, but I don’t believe we have invested in the intentional development of entrepreneurs. This sounds crazy because we have been, by any account, the most successful entrepreneurial country in the world. This simply may be because we have opened our doors to free enterprise. But have we really created an intentional national strategy for identifying and developing entrepreneurs like what we’ve done for developing star athletes or kids with super-high IQs?

We talk a lot about job creation today, and many of us understand that new jobs come from businesses less than five years old–startups. But have we really thought carefully about “entrepreneur creation,” the mother of all job creation?

As an entrepreneur, I had many mentors I can credit with helping me be successful. But a lot of it was just going out and making things happen–on my own.