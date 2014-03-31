What Your Logo’s Color Says About Your Company (Infographic)

When it comes to identifying your brand, your logo is probably the first thing your customers will think of.

While honing the narrative and message behind your logo should of course be your primary concern, research suggests that your logo’s design–and specifically its colors–have more bearing on your customers’ opinions than you might think.

Neuroscientist Bevil Conway, who has focused his recent research almost entirely on the neural machinery behind color, believes the science behind color processing to be very powerful and completely underexploited.

“Knowing that humans might … be hardwired for certain hues could be a gateway into understanding the neural properties of emotion,” he told Co.Design earlier this month.

The implications of color’s effect on people’s emotions are far reaching, and understanding your customers’ connections to certain colors could increase the effectiveness of your company’s branding methods.

According to research complied by web design and marketing company WebPageFX, people make a subconscious judgment about a product in less than 90 seconds of viewing, and a majority of these people base that assessment on color alone. In fact, almost 85% of consumers cite color as the primary reason they buy a particular product, and 80% of people believe color increases brand recognition.

Take a look at WebPageFX’s infographic about the psychology of color to see what each color says to your customers: