The Top 5 Leadership Stories, March 24-28

From having deeper conversations to thinking differently about pay: Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the week of March 24.





Spilling beer on Post-it notes, drawing out detailed, annotated items for the day, sorting tasks into time slots–everyone does their daily to-do list differently, and these leaders found what works for them. What makes your to-do list unique?





Money can’t buy you happiness, but maybe more flex time, vacation, or inclusion in an exciting new project can. These ideas for thinking outside of the salary come with suggestions on how to get them.





Why are some people instantly connected to everyone they talk to? They’re likely using these tricks without even realizing. For those of us who have a harder time making great conversation, a guide.





“Don’t try to be all things to all people. It’s ugly and impossible.” Caryn Marooney’s advice for brands and businesses is refreshing, honest, and probably nothing you’ve heard in a PR conference before.





You probably know the statistic–women are paid 77 cents for every dollar men make–but how does that translate state-by-state? In some, it’s even less than that (we are looking at you, Wyoming). How does your state stack up?

