More Art Than Skill: The Give and Take of Negotiating

By its nature, negotiating is uncomfortable, and it often requires you to act as an armchair psychologist, actuary, or field general–sometimes simultaneously.

For these reasons many people avoid negotiating, but as the COO of a growing company, I see negotiation as one of the most direct ways to protect the best interests of my company.

Here are a few strategies for better negotiations you need to grasp before you even sit down at the bargaining table:

One of the simplest ways to gain an advantage in a negotiation is to bid first. It seems counterintuitive–you would think that seeing the other party’s hand gives you insight into his motivations and strategies. But bidding first actually puts the onus on the opposite party to match.

This is why employing an extreme bid can be effective. By bidding first and bidding very low or very high, you force the opposing party to move toward your bid. For example, bidding $1 when the other party wants $10 forces that person to move from $10 to $5. Less extreme bids will provoke equally mild moves from opponents.

One caveat: extreme bids need to have a basis in reality. A bid that is wildly outside the norm can be misconstrued as insulting and could jeopardize the entire negotiation.