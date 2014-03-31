How To Create A Workplace People Love Coming To

Sure, fancy perks and high pay factor in employee satisfaction. But when it comes down to it, what really matters is a workplace where employees are challenged, satisfied, and appreciated.

Contrary to popular belief, such lists of most desirable workplaces aren’t completely made up of technology companies–or even large companies. And many of them don’t provide expensive, lavish perks. They simply know how to give employees what they want.

This year, Glassdoor’s annual list the Best Places to Work includes organizations from a variety of industries, from retail and finance to oil and gas, and everywhere in between. So what does it take to make the list? Here are five traits that most “Employers Of Choice” (EOC) have in common:

Top employers know that having good people on board helps them attract more good people. So they focus on establishing high standards for hiring–to fill their ranks with really strong employees–and on showing appreciation for their current employees–to keep them happy and motivated to stay.

From the moment a candidate interacts with your company and brand, it’s an opportunity to show what your company is made of. Setting clear expectations of the traits, experiences, and skills needed to succeed at your company will have two key benefits. First it helps your company to better recruit people that are a fit for your open jobs, and second it supports a working environment in which team members are more likely to respect one another. The theme throughout being one that shows people matter–EOCs show that people matter from the moment a job seeker looks at their jobs and evaluates their company.

Plus, when current employees are satisfied, they will spread the word that your workplace is a desirable place to be, which can help you attract more good people. In fact, Glassdoor Research shows that 96% of job seekers say they are likely to read online reviews of a workplace by its current employees before accepting a job offer.

EOCs listen to their employees. That may mean looking for informal opportunities to ask employees for their ideas and input, and it should also include formal opportunities for garnering employee feedback, such as conducting “stay” interviews–to ask employees what it will take to get them to stay–or encouraging employees to post their perspectives on your workplace on a company intranet or external site like Glassdoor. It’s important that employees also feel part of the decision making process and having their voice heard during these discussions can go a long way when it comes to employee satisfaction.