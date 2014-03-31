5 Types Of Buzzwords That Are Killing Your Resume

You pored over your resume, ensuring it’s typo-free, grammatically correct, and highlights your best skills.

You even edited it down to one page. But, still, it may be riddled with the very things that can make hiring managers’ eyes roll or glaze over in boredom: buzzwords.

Stringing together sentences of meaningless words isn’t fooling anyone, even if they sound good.

“You need to get rid of them,” says Manhattan-based job interview consultant Vicky Oliver, author of Power Sales Words. Specifically, there are five types of words that need to be purged from your resume.

Some words are so ambiguous or overused that they’ve lost their meaning. Unless there’s a compelling reason to pepper your resume with words like disrupt, utilize, optimize, or monetize, ditch them. Use clear, simple language and tell people what you actually did, using task descriptions, examples and, most important, results, says Brandon Metcalf, COO of San Francisco-based Talent Rover, a cloud-based staffing and recruiter software platform. Stringing together sentences of meaningless words isn’t fooling anyone, even if they sound good.

You’ve heard them: world-class, foremost, cutting-edge (or, worse, bleeding edge–ew). They’re rarely quantifiable and don’t help your appeal. Oliver says adjectives should be used sparingly, if at all.