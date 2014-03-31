The 5 Secrets Of Reinventors

Change is the only constant. More than just a well-worn adage it turns out it might be the secret to success.

Companies and individuals that maintain long-term success have one thing in common, says leadership consultant Jason Jennings: They reinvent themselves.

“Too often we rely on the adage, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ but those words lead to what I call the ‘law of suckage,’ which means by the time you figure out you suck, you’ve sucked for a very long time,” says Jennings, author of The Reinventors.

Instead, successful people embrace change, which involves more than just innovation. “It’s a top-to-bottom ruthless review with a constant tweaking,” he says. “To remain relevant, there isn’t much time to rest.”

Companies like Apple, Capital One, and Starbucks constantly reinvent themselves, but Jennings says the rules also apply to entrepreneurs and individuals. He offers five characteristics you must have if you are going to challenge yourself to continuous change:

1. Have a big, noble purpose.

This is when your head marries your heart, and decisions are given an equal amount of input from both, says Jennings.

“Companies with a track record of growth know a strong sense of purpose is tied into doing something they believe is good,” he says. “It’s not what you do but why you do it.”