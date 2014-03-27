Watch Ford’s Righteous Rejoinder To That Smug Cadillac Ad That Everyone Hates

Do you work hard to make the world a better place or to buy a bunch of stuff?

If a lot of us are honest with ourselves, it’s a little from Column A, a little from Column B. But that doesn’t stop this new Ford commercial for the C-MAX model from giving a good old-fashioned, open-handed slap to the face of perennial competitor General Motors.

GM’s much discussed (and mostly hated) recent Cadillac spot featured a man wandering through a beautiful house saying all Americans’ hard work and short vacations add up to a certain moral (and overall) superiority over our global neighbors, not to mention a bunch of cool expensive stuff. Meanwhile sustainability consultancy and advocacy group Detroit Dirt founder Pashon Murray counters with a different take on the motivations and results of hard work. While still boasting about American work ethic and ingenuity, in the new spot, from agency Team Detroit, Murray also wonders why Americans aren’t more like other countries who buy locally grown food.

A Ford Spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press the spot wasn’t calling out Cadillac. “I don’t think we’re mocking a competitor. We’re trying to showcase positive work being done in our community.”

But c’mooooon. Another thing Americans are good at is a little competitive trash talk and this is a Grade A example of that particular skill.

See Cadillac’s original spot below.