Taco Bell Recruits Ronald McDonalds To Pitch New Breakfast Menu

To a certain segment of the population, putting the words “waffle” and “taco” together is the fast-food equivalent to discovering insulin. You thought society had scaled to the top of waffle mountain with the waffle sundae and then this happens. It might just be this century’s croissandwich. Taco Bell is hoping people will flock to its breakfast munchie innovations but the brand knows it’s an uphill battle.





So Taco Bell and its agency Deutsch LA went and recruited a very famous name to pitch the fast-feeder’s new morning menu: Ronald McDonald. Not the one with the red hair and big shoes, but a roster of men from across America who share the McDonald’s mascot’s name. As we’ve seen in the past, sharing a name with an icon isn’t always easy. Here Taco Bell celebrates these men for their own personal tastes–and the fact their parents appear to have been huge fans of the golden arches.

Deutsch LA chief creative officer Pete Favat says the most important meal of the day is a tough nut to crack. “Breakfast is a hard-core routine for people,” says Favat. “It’s incredibly difficult to ask them to change things up. So as marketers, we need to put a bold idea out there to shake up that routine and get people to see there’s a better option than the one they’re in.”





So should consumers trust the tastebuds of a bunch of dudes who share a name with a competitor’s clown? That’s not the point. “The ad gets people’s attention, but the products drive it home,” says Favat. “Try an AM Crunch Wrap and a Waffle Taco–they’re f***ing amazing.”