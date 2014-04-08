See The Many Faces Of The Beautiful Game In LA’s New “Fútbol” Exhibit

Americans love their football but not nearly as much as the rest of the planet worships fútbol. While the Super Bowl pulled in a record 111.5 million fans for its February telecast, this summer’s World Cup in Brazil is expected to attract 1 billion–that’s billion–viewers. Once the quadrennial spectacle starts in June, International followers of soccer, as it’s known only in the U.S., will likely scream, roar, and riot at the sight of 22 nimble men trying to kick one ball through two goals.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art exhibition Fútbol: The Beautiful Game goes a long way in capturing the soccer mystique with works by 30 artists inspired by hero worship, hooliganism, and everything in between.

Miguel Calderón’s Mexico Vs Brazil, 2004 DVD Still

Curator Franklin Sirmans says “The idea of beauty and simplicity is something we think about a lot in the context of visual arts and it’s something you see in the exhibition.”

The show encompasses Andy Warhol’s glamorous silk-screen homage to superstar Pelé as well as Carolyn Castaño’s portrait of Colombian athlete Andrés Escobar, who was murdered after he made a critical on-field mistake during the 1994 World Cup. Sirmans says, “We also have photographs by Lyle Ashton Harris that deal with hooliganism so we don’t shy away from that part of the discussion.”

Sirmans, who played on New York’s 1987 state champion high school soccer team before embarking on a curatorial career, adds, “Some artists in the show are completely impassioned crazies for the game and others only did one piece that touches on the idea of fútbol.”

The exhibition devotes several pieces to fútbol’s populist street appeal: anybody can play, any time, anywhere without having to spend money on fancy gear. “You don’t even need a real professional ball to play because you can make a ball out of whatever you have,” Sirmans says. Oscar Murillo video’s Perreo, for example, documents a pick-up soccer game in the Colombian village where he grew up. “People sit around talking, having a coffee, stopping to watch and play,” Sirmans notes. “You see how the game is woven into the fabric of everyday life.”

Verona #2, 2001-2004 Lyle Ashton Harris

Fútbol also addresses the pop star status afforded athletes who master the game. Philippe Parreno and Douglas Gordon’s Zidane: A 21st-Century Portrait follows the European superstar with 17 cameras during the course of a single match.