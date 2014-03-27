Microsoft Brings Its Office Productivity Suite To The iPad

Microsoft is knocking down the walls for its Office productivity suite. On Thursday, the company launched Office for iPad , a move to better serve its one billion users across all platforms.

“It’s a beautiful set of applications,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said from the company’s San Francisco office, five weeks after taking the reins at the software company. “You get a feel for how we’re taking great focus and great care so Office for every device shines through.”

Office for iPad is available for download from the App Store beginning Thursday. The family of free productivity apps will let users read and present documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, but editing capabilities will be available only for subscribers to its Office 365 suite.

Emphasizing a “mobile-first, cloud-first world,” Satya said Office for iPad is only the beginning, teasing out the company’s Build conference taking place in San Francisco next week.

“Our customers want to know where we are going,” he said. “We’re absolutely committed to making sure our applications run what people describe as cross platform. It’s about being able to excel everywhere our customers are.”