3 Factors That Show Social Enterprise Might Start Seeing Bigger Exits

Stewart Craine, cofounder of Barefoot Power and now Village Infrastructure Angel s, walks into investor presentations with a pair of well-worn, highly scuffed shoes with the soles falling off. They are his “investor shoes,” illustrating the ridiculous distance he has traveled in pursuit of investment for his businesses, which work with world’s poor.

Any founder in any industry can empathize with this, and they know the ultimate measure of success for many in entrepreneurship is to achieve an exit–to be purchased by a bigger company or complete an initial public offering (IPO) on the stock market for fabulous amounts of money.

In Silicon Valley, these exits can happen in a very short period of time and can create enormous wealth. Some of the recent successful exits, if you haven’t been reading the newspaper:





While Silicon Valley can churn out these kinds of cash explosions, social enterprise is still struggling to get more than a couple of runs on the board, as shown in the table below. That is not to say that the occasional investor doesn’t come away with amazing amounts of money. For example, ACCION Microfinance Network’s $1 million investment in Compartamos Banco in 2000 was worth an astounding $270 million at the time the stock went public on the Mexican Stock Exchange in 2007.





Yet ACCION’s success is a total outlier, and the length of time it takes a startup social enterprise to exit is far longer than the typical 10-year life of most investment funds. This is a clear problem.

Of course, there are plenty of successful exits that do not go the IPO route, and in many respects comparing tech companies to social enterprise is unfair. However, showing the biggest successes side by side is useful in highlighting the challenges that social enterprise faces in attracting capital from investors.

What needs to change for better, bigger, quicker exits to happen? Here are three factors that suggest social enterprise could be on the verge of far more financial success.