More About Our Methodology: Tracking MH370 With Monte Carlo Data Models

The plane direction model is a state dependent (Markov) random walk which at each stage takes the previous heading (plane direction) into account in choosing the new heading. (Specifically, it’s normally distributed with a mean of the previous heading and a fixed standard deviation; hence I summarize it as quasi-random due to the weighting). If the standard deviation is large it will move closer to a uniform distribution, resulting in a stateless random walk.

But this scenario is only realistic if we think that the plane picked a totally random direction every hour. Planes trying to get somewhere don’t tend to do that. So I make the assumption, through a smaller standard deviation, that the plane will tend to fly in the same direction it’s flying in. However, I’ll note that by using a normal distribution and varying the standard deviation, my model would have the capability to resemble a uniform distribution if that’s an assumption I chose to make.

The values that I chose for the standard deviation are a reasonable balance between constant flight direction and the ability to explore the space. Ultimately the model of the plane direction–the heading state–is only one input; we also have the ping data to help constrain where the plane goes.

While it is true that even more states like altitude, speed, and remaining fuel would make for a richer model, that’s only true if there was the data to constrain it, which I’m not aware of. For now, heading alone, plus the 5th ping, gives a very reasonable result.

There were 7 complete pings during the flight. Five occurred after the last radar sighting over Pulau Perak and those are the ones I refer to in the model. Each of these pings has a distance associated with it, and each distance has an error in the distance estimate. Unfortunately, Inmarsat and the Malaysian authorities have only released the distance of the last (5th) ping and have released no error estimates.

My original plan was to constrain the plane position at each stage with the ping distance for that stage. This is done by taking the product of the probabilities from the ping distance and the heading (suitably renormalized). Since the ping distances for the intermediate pings are unavailable, I constrain each ping by the final ping distance.