5 Free Apps For Catching Podcasts

Whether you need your news as no-nonsense as black coffee or with a little extra storytelling kick, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

TuneIn Radio (Android and iOS)

Straightforward listening locally or globally, TuneIn features 100,000 live radio stations and 2 million podcasts, concerts, shows, and sports offerings. It won Google Play Editor’s Choice, and it fully integrated with their website, so you can go from commute to desk without even taking your headphones off.

AntennaPod (Android)

This podcatcher does everything you’d expect, plus a few extra, useful features: A sleep timer, variable playback speeds, Flattr integration and more.

Public Radio & Podcasts (Android)