5 Free Apps For Catching Podcasts

Whether you need your news as no-nonsense as black coffee or with a little extra storytelling kick, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
TuneIn Radio (Android and iOS)
Straightforward listening locally or globally, TuneIn features 100,000 live radio stations and 2 million podcasts, concerts, shows, and sports offerings. It won Google Play Editor’s Choice, and it fully integrated with their website, so you can go from commute to desk without even taking your headphones off.
AntennaPod (Android)
This podcatcher does everything you’d expect, plus a few extra, useful features: A sleep timer, variable playback speeds, Flattr integration and more.
Public Radio & Podcasts (Android)
Search through their database of more than 300 radio stations and shows, and tap to download into a playlist or stream directly–helpful when you want to download a bunch over Wi-Fi before hopping on the train. The shows play seamlessly, so you’re never fumbling to switch stations or start the next show.
Pod Wrangler (iOS)
With more user-friendly features than a Jetson home, Pod Wrangler offers several options geared for driving or situations where distractions need to be kept to a minimum. These include switching to “On-the-Go” mode when certain output is recognized, like plugging in headphones or connecting to your car. Motion based go-mode knows when you’re running or driving and begins playing.
Note: Pod Wrangler is free only with a Feed Wrangler subscription.
Mule Radio (iOS)
The eccentric uncle of podcast apps, Mule Radio Syndicate steps up for when you’re in the mood for a different story. Design, culture, and debate topics, shows range from “Like I’m An Idiot” and “Audio Smut,” and a few music curators.