Coming In 2016: The Bionic Olympics

Technological advancements continue to make life easier for people with disabilities. In an effort to draw attention to these technologies, The Swiss National Competence Center of Research will host a “ Cybathlon ”–a championship for “robot-assisted parathletes”–in October of 2016.

The competition will feature races for powered wheelchairs, exoskeletons, arm and leg prosthetics, and muscle stimulation bicycles. There will even be brain-computer interface race designed for those paralyzed from the neck down, in which they’ll use a headset to control and race an avatar on a computer screen.

Want to attend? Ticket sales start in early 2016.