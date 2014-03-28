See Your Favorite Celebrities Going Full Hipster

Earlier this year, we got a glimpse at one of Christian Bale’s signature roles, American Psycho Patrick Bateman, made over as a bearded member of the Bushwickian hipster cognoscenti. Now a team of designers has applied their photoshop savvy to turning not only Bale, but several other of Hollywood’s elite players, into artisanal, hand-crafted, macrobiotic misfits.





Online graphic design services hub DesignCrowd recently held a contest to make the most realistic portraits possible of famous celebrities as hipsters. Entrants were urged to take only high-res images and use Photoshop, graphic design or illustration to add in beards, tattoos, fixed gear bicycles, and all the other accoutrements that have come to be associated with cities like Austin, Portland, and Brooklyn. The 98 designers who heeded the call succeeded wildly, depicting glamorous multi-millionaires as the kind of folks you might find working at a trance music shop.

The contest’s winning image was Free Imagination, who put Leonardo DiCaprio in linen shorts and a bowtie. Have a look through more of the images in the slides above.

H/t to My Modern Met